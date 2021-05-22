Keybank National Association OH Has $78.26 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $78,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 35.1% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.