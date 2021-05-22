Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $120,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.13. 1,438,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,586. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

