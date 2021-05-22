Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,429 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $453,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

