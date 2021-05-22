KeyCorp Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $243,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 855.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 122,285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 166,236 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.