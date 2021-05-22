Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $150,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $139.66 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

