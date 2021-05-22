KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Up 0.8%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

