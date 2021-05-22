Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

