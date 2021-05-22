Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,937,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 60,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $18.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

