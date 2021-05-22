Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,087,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678,570. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

