Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 1,265,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,616. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

