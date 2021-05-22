Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 283.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 3,146,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.