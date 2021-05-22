Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 588,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

