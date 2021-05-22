Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 432.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

