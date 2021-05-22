Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 708 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 907.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,435. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

