Komodo (KMD) Hits One Day Volume of $21.71 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $214.72 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00380776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00162829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00239852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011374 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,882,816 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.