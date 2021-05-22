Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,980.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.