Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,161 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

