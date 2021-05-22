Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

