Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

