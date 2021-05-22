Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,418 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

