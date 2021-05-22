Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $314.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

