Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals stock opened at $321.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

