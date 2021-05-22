Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $188.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.