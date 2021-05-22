KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $14.72. KVH Industries shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 71,096 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,497 shares of company stock worth $3,095,471 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

