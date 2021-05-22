L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $14.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.79. 5,825,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

