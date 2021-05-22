L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. L Brands has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.