L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

Shares of LB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 5,825,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

