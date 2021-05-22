L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.L Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

