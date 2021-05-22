L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. L Brands has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.