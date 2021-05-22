La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 449,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,717. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.