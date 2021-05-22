Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.