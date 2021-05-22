Landbox Market Capitalization Achieves $8.54 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $16,485.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00402827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00192975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00842720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

