LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNXSF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

