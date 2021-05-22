Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

In other news, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last three months.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

