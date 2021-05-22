Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$44.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.