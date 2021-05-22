Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 88,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,637. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $255.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 320.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Lazydays worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

