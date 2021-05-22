LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 18th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $141.13 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.