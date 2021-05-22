Lead Wallet Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $266,435.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00371139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00188030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003817 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.14 or 0.00824926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

