Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LEA opened at $188.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

