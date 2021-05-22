Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lear by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.29. 396,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,166. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

