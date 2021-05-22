Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $1.13 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

