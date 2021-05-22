Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 759,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

