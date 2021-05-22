Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) vs. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Critical Analysis

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.83 billion 1.29 -$1.72 billion $0.40 35.20

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lekoil and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 9 7 0 2.15

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $10.28, indicating a potential downside of 27.00%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Lekoil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

