Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Up 0.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $7.97. 2,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.