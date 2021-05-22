LHT (LHT) Trading 34.6% Lower This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. LHT has a market capitalization of $152,715.50 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 172.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

