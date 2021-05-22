Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

LON ACRL opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.67. The company has a market capitalization of £165.02 million and a PE ratio of 176.67. Accrol Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

