Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 18.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.31. Approximately 53,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 776,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.