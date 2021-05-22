Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.38.

LSPD stock traded up C$4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$84.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,084. The firm has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

