LikeCoin (LIKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,370.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $3,370.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.62 or 0.00882872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00091279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,035,470,503 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,043,398 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.