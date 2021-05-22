Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

